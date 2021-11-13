Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 22,224 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,458,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

