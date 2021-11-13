Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $51,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palomar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 993,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,725. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

