Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,306. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

