Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,306. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.
About Pan Pacific International
