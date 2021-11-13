Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.25. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

