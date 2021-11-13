Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 21,459 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $338,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $659.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.24, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

