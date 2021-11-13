Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 2,597 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Lam Research worth $384,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $624.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.84. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $424.09 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.