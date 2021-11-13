Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $257,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. State Street Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.93 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

