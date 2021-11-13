Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 381,425 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,819,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,425 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $350,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,951,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.