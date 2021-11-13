Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $239.52 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Equinix worth $239,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.29.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $775.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $812.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

