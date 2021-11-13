Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $298.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $298,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.38. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

