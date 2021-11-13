Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $314.08 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Micron Technology worth $314,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.