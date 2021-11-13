Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.92 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,922,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

