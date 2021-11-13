Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 13,434 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.41% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $221,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $628.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

