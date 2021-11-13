Pareto Securities Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNEGY stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

