Pareto Securities Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
LNEGY stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40.
