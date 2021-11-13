Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

