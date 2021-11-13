Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 148.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 49.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.