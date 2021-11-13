Park National Corp OH Has $12.27 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,105 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.