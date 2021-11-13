Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $83,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

