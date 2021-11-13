Park National Corp OH Sells 2,113 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

NYSE:ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.44. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.09 and a one year high of $372.11. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.