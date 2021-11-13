Park National Corp OH Sells 7,566 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

