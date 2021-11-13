Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $334.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

