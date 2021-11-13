ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0740 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,251.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,593.35 or 1.01655932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,891.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00601088 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

