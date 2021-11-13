Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Patterson Companies worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Patterson Companies by 45.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

