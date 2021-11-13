Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

