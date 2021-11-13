Peel Hunt Raises Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RNO opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £75.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.
About Renold
