Peel Hunt Raises Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RNO opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. Renold has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £75.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

