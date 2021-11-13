Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.28. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 974.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

