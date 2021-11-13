Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market cap of £966.71 million and a P/E ratio of 46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,558.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,596.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

