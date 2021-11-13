Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday.

VCP stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 458.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,010.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,034.45. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

