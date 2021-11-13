PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

