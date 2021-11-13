Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Food Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

