Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.44 ($43.51).

Several research firms have weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday.

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,727 ($35.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,690.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,006.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

