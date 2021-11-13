PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

