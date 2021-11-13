Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Tops $10.29 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $389,343.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

