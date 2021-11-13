Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Phoenix New Media has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 23.13%.
FENG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
About Phoenix New Media
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.