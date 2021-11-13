Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Phoenix New Media has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

FENG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Phoenix New Media worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

