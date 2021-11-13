Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,872,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,781,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $344.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.