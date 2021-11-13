Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

