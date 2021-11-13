Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

