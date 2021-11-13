Piper Sandler Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

