Piper Sandler Increases Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $65.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,706,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,583,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

