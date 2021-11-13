Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.