Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.98

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.98 and traded as high as $100.10. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 179,911 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.