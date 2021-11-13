Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.