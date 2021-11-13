Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.64) on Thursday. Plus500 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,386.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

Get Plus500 alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Joseph King purchased 3,824 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.