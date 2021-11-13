Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.94. 50,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738. Points International has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

