PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of PTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 647,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.92. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

