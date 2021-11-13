Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132,192.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $104.26 or 0.00163610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $132,192.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

