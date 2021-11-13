Pool’s (POOL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL traded up $17.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.28. 270,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,391. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $572.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

