Poshmark, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Poshmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POSH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $28,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

