Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

POW stock opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.51. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.11 and a one year high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

