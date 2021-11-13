Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,922 shares.The stock last traded at $99.29 and had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.